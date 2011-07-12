Printer cartridges stolen from Denny lorry

Hundreds of pounds of printer cartridges have been stolen from a lorry on a street in Denny, Falkirk.

The vehicle was parked in Winchester Avenue when the inkjet cartridges were taken between 2100 on Saturday and 0700 BST on Sunday.

The products were destined for the Italian market and may have Italian writing on the site.

A Central Scotland Police spokeswoman said: "We urge anyone who may have been offered them for sale to come forward."