Bomb team explode military relics on Monifieth beach

Two controlled explosions have been carried out on World War I and World War II military relics found on a beach near a caravan park in Angus.

A rusty, torpedo-shaped object was found by a holidaymaker from the nearby TayView Caravan and Camping Park in Monifieth just before 1400 BST.

It was thought to have been a WWII parachute flare and was destroyed by a bomb disposal team.

Coastguards then found part of a WWI sea mine which was also destroyed.

A Tayside Police spokesman said the first relic had been washed up about 25 yards (23m) from the waterline at the Tay Estuary.

It was about 30 inches (76cm) long, 10 inches (25cm) in diameter and was blown up at about 2000 BST.

The second object was found further along the beach and was destroyed at about 2130 BST.

The caravan park was not evacuated during the incident.