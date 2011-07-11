Man delivered drugs to Dundee to pay debt

A drug courier has been jailed for 40 months after he was caught by police preparing to deliver heroin to pay off his debts.

Peter Hadley's car was spotted by police parked outside a hotel in Perth after the force had been tipped off he was involved in the supply of the drug.

The 24-year-old was arrested leaving the premises carrying a pink suitcase with more than a kilo of heroin inside.

A judge said he would have faced five years in jail but for his guilty plea.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that police officers had gone to the Travelodge in Broxden Avenue on 20 August 2010 on another matter when they noticed Hadley's car in the car park and called in colleagues.

When arrested leaving the hotel in the company of a woman, he also had £1,740 in cash in a carrier bag. The drugs had an estimated street value of £116,000.

Debt reduced

Judge Lord Bannatyne said Hadley had played "a material part in the chain of supply of drugs".

Advocate depute Douglas Fairley told the court that during an interview with police, Hadley said he had borrowed money from a man in Liverpool but interest on the loan "spiralled out of control".

During last summer he was given the option of clearing the debt, which amounted to £1,700, by travelling to Dundee and delivering packages.

He had travelled to the city on three occasions and had picked up quantities of heroin and delivered them.

Mr Fairley said unemployed Hadley claimed that he understood his debt would be reduced by £500 for each trip and after the three visits it would have been reduced to £200.

'Threatened'

But he said he was told the debt had increased to its original level of £1,700 after the third visit.

He was informed he could clear the whole lot by making a further trip to Perth, booking into a hotel and then picking up a package at a rural spot near the Landmark Hotel in Dundee.

Hadley, from Glossop in Derbyshire, collected the bag on 18 August and when he checked it he found the large quantity of heroin and a roll of cash.

He had intended to deliver it on the day police spotted his vehicle and he was arrested.

Hadley earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin between 9 July and 20 August 2010.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said Hadley had no history of being involved in drugs. She said he had been threatened over the money he owed and was assaulted.