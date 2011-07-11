T in the Park crowd praise as arrests down

Image caption Police said the festival-goers were the "stars of the show"

Arrests at this year's T in the Park music festival were down by almost 20%, police have said.

Ch Supt Craig Suttie, event commander for Tayside Police, said the crowds had been the "stars of the show".

American Rockers Foo Fighters ended the 2011 Balado festival, described by organisers as the "best ever".

Last year's event was marred by several arrests for serious offences, including attempted murder. Police said 53 people were arrested this year.

This compares to 64 last year and 59 during the 2009 event.

The offences in 2011 included theft, breach of the peace, minor assault and misuse of drugs.

Drug death denial

Tayside Police said "proactive policing" had led to an increase in the number of drugs seizures this year, but petty assault and crimes of dishonest were down by half.

The force used social media over the weekend as a way of communicating messages to festival-goers, quashing rumours on Twitter that a 14-year-old had died from a drugs overdose.

Officers tweeted a message to deny the death after receiving calls from concerned parents who had children attending the festival.

A Tayside Police spokesman said: "It's another element that we can use in getting information out.

"The trick is getting the information as quickly as possible to people who might not have access to other media. We'll be using it more and more in the future."

Ch Supt Craig Suttie said the mood at the venue had been "excellent" throughout the weekend.

He said: ''The first class crowds have been the stars of the show. They make the difference and we have all enjoyed an outstanding T in the Park this year.

''From our perspective, the success of the weekend can be attributed to the excellent planning that went into delivering this festival by the event organisers, ourselves and other agencies."