T in the Park: Foo Fighters bring festival to a close

Image caption Festival organiser Geoff Ellis gave Beyonce a bottle of Scotch whisky

Thousands of music fans have been enjoying the third and final day of Scotland's largest music festival.

American rockers Foo Fighters closed T in the Park at Balado, near Kinross, after a show-stopping performance on Saturday from Beyonce.

Organisers described this year's event as the "best ever".

Police said 35 arrests had been made over the weekend for offences including theft, minor assault, breach of the peace and drugs.

Two men aged 25 and 23, both foreign nationals, were detained in Kinross as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Other big names taking to the stage on Sunday included Blondie, My Chemical Romance, Pulp and Scottish talents Calvin Harris and KT Tunstall.

Coldplay followed Beyonce's set on the Main Stage on Saturday to bring the second day to a close.

Sir Tom Jones, Arctic Monkeys, Primal Scream, The Strokes and The Saturdays were among the other acts wowing the crowds over the weekend.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "It's been absolutely fantastic, it's been my favourite T to date.

"The performances have been out of this world. Beyonce was fabulous, (as were) Coldplay, The Script, Swedish House Mafia and Slash.

"Beyonce fitted into the event like a hand in a glove, really. She came, got on with her job. She was totally professional and very relaxed and the audience loved what she did."

Whisky gift

Mr Ellis praised the crowd for "self-policing" and looking after each other, and themselves.

Tayside Police's Ch Supt Craig Suttie, event commander, said: "True to form, the T in the Park crowd has been magnificent as they continue to enjoy the event and the terrific atmosphere at Balado.

Image caption Festival-goers braved the showers to watch performances by Coldplay and Beyonce on Saturday

"At this stage, crime at the venue is down on 2010 and that is testament to the community policing style of our officers, the excellent work of the stewards and the professionalism of everyone involved in staging this event."

Mr Ellis also revealed he gave singer Beyonce a bottle of Glengoyne malt whisky on behalf of the festival.

He said: "Hopefully she'll savour it and maybe have a glass with Jay-Z at some point at her leisure.

"She sent me a message via the manager to say that it was very sweet to do that and thanked me.

"That's an e-mail that will be printed out and framed."