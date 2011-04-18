A 50-year-old cyclist has died after an accident on a road in Perth and Kinross over the weekend.

A spokesman for Tayside Police said the alarm was raised at about 1150 BST on Sunday.

The incident, which did not involve any vehicles, happened on the B827 just south of Comrie. The man, who was from the Glasgow area, was airlifted to hospital but died from his injuries.

Inquiries are under way to establish the cause of the accident.