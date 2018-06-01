Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption The new unit would be located in the grounds of the recently constructed Dumfries Infirmary

A new cancer care unit could be built next to the new general hospital in Dumfries.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway is being asked to support plans for the Maggie's Centre to be constructed on the site.

It would put £250,000 towards the capital costs of the project which would then require a fundraising campaign of up to £4m.

If agreed, it is hoped the new centre could be completed and opened within four years.

A report to the health board said the unit would provide facilities which had previously only been available in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

It would give support to people affected by cancer, their families and carers.

Sarah Beard, business development director with Maggie's, said there had been "growing interest" in establishing a centre in the town over the last three years.

She said that each year there were approximately 1,400 new cases of cancer in the region which was forecast to rise over the next 20 years.

Ms Beard added that Dumfries - which was the home town of co-founder Maggie Keswick Jencks' - also had particular significance for the organisation's history.

She said Maggie's was committed to providing a "high quality cancer information and support service" in the town and that the plans were financially viable.

"Maggie's is ambitious to make a positive contribution to the quality of care and experience of those affected by cancer in Dumfries and Galloway," she added.