In pictures: Traquair medieval fayre
Traquair House provided the backdrop for two days of medieval entertainment at the weekend.
Jousters and jesters came to the grounds of Scotland's oldest inhabited house near Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders.
Re-enactors from France and Poland joined entertainers and traditional traders from across the UK.
Among the events at Traquair were a cannon-firing display, archery, military drills and the "occasional skirmish".
A range of demonstrations of ancient crafts was also on offer along with falconry displays.
Traquair dates back to 1107 and has been lived in by the Stuart family since 1491.
All pictures copyright Graham Riddell.