Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have appealed for help from anyone with information about the blaze

Police are investigating a fire at a derelict mansion on the outskirts of Dumfries.

Officers believe the blaze at Carnsalloch House near Kirkton was started deliberately in one of the outbuildings and in the main building.

The incident happened at about 19:00 on Sunday.

It the third time in three years that the A-listed property has been the target of a suspected fireraising attack.