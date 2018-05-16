Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Hugh Hannah died in the crash on the A701 north of Moffat at the weekend

The family of a biker killed in a crash on the A701 north of Moffat at the weekend have said they are "devastated" by his death.

Hugh Hannah, 34, from Dumfries, died as a result of the accident on Sunday at about 12:30.

He was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle which collided with a Mini One on the route in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called out to the incident but Mr Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Larger than life'

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: "We are devastated at the loss of Hugh, our much-loved partner, dad, brother, son, uncle and friend.

"Hugh was a larger than life character and loved nothing more than going to the gym and spending time with his family and friends, who he would torment frequently, however, he got away with it all because of his charm and way with words.

"He spent what spare time he had on his pride and joy, his Yamaha R6 - if he wasn't out on it he would be cleaning it or talking about it."

The statement said the family had been grateful for the support and tributes received which showed how much he had been loved.

'Truly heartbroken'

"We will hold our memories of Hugh forever in our hearts," it added.

"He was such a massive part of all of our lives and everyone is truly heartbroken."

Sgt Ross Drummond said the thoughts of the police were with Mr Hannah's family at a "very sad time".

"Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch as soon as possible," he added.