Drugs suitcase mix-up teenager sentenced

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tormey was give a community payback order at Dumfries Sheriff Court

A teenager who lost a suitcase containing £6,000 worth of cannabis on a bus has been given a community payback order.

Ryan Tormey, 18, of Kelloholm, was caught after trying to retrieve his missing luggage.

He had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the Whitesands in Dumfries last August.

Tormey was given a payback order that he be under supervision for 12 months and carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard how he had boarded a Northern Ireland bound bus in Manchester with the intention of getting off in Dumfries.

However, he fell asleep and eventually got off nearly 50 miles away in Newton Stewart to discover the suitcase had been unloaded at his planned destination.

The luggage was picked up by another passenger and handed in at a local tourist office who then passed it to the police.

It prompted them to make an invitation on social media for the owner to come in and collect it.

Tormey was traced after he went to the bus company to inquire about the luggage.