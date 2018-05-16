Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption The forum is being staged at the Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is visiting Dumfries to discuss ways of "driving forward" the rural economy.

The 20th National Economic Forum is being held at the Easterbrook Hall on the town's Crichton campus.

The creation of a new enterprise agency for the south of Scotland is among the measures set to be discussed.

Ms Sturgeon said it was important to ensure the consequences of Brexit for rural communities are identified and addressed.

She said: "By investing in innovation and infrastructure and providing the right support for business we can help rural Scotland to build on its strengths, overcome challenges such as Brexit and seize new opportunities.

"The importance of recognising rural needs is also why we are establishing a new south of Scotland development agency. And ahead of it being establishing, we have set up the South of Scotland Economic Partnership, backed by £10m of additional funding.

"All of these steps will support the rural economy, and in turn drive Scotland forward."

A series of consultation events is being held across the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway to gather public opinion on plans for a new enterprise

Prof Russel Griggs, who is leading that process, said the feedback had been "really positive" so far.

"By the end of this journey to engage with people across the south of Scotland we will have travelled 3,600 miles, which shows how big a piece of geography we've got to represent," he said.

"I am pleased with the positivity so far, and pleased to hear that many of the conversations have gone on in the hours and days after the engagement events.

"There is a great desire for the agency."

As well as Ms Sturgeon, other speakers at the economic forum include Lindsay McQuade, the recently appointed CEO of Scottish Power Renewables, and Steve Dunlop, the chief executive of Scottish Canals.