Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened while the man was waiting at a bus stop in Moffat

A 78-year-old man has been attacked by a woman trying to rob him at a bus stop in Moffat.

The incident happened at about 18:30 on Monday opposite the Balmoral Hotel on the town's High Street.

The victim was approached by a woman described as white, 5ft 7in tall with fair hair and wearing a grey V-neck top and darker trousers.

She then assaulted him and attempted to rob him before then getting onto the X74 bus and leaving the town.

'Frightening ordeal'

Det Con Michael Scott said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was waiting for a bus in the High Street when he was targeted.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch with police.

"Thankfully the man was not seriously injured, however, he has been left distressed and upset as a result."

He appealed to the public to help find the woman responsible.

"Whilst I understand people in the area will be concerned, I'd like to take this opportunity that we are working hard to identify the person responsible and would like to remind local residents that incidents such as this are rare," he added.