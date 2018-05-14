Image copyright James Denham Image caption The accident happened on Sunday on the A701 north of Moffat

A motorcyclist has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in the south of Scotland.

The accident happened at about 12:30 on Sunday on the A701 between Tweedshaws and Moffat.

The rider of a black Yamaha motorcycle travelling north was in collision with a Mini One car heading south.

As a result of the collision the 34-year-old biker suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was shut for about six-and-a-half hours while investigations were carried out.

Sgt Ross Drummond said: "As a result of the collision tragically this man lost his life and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

"I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles travelling on the A701 immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible."