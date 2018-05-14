The death of a 42-year-old man in the Scottish Borders at the weekend is being treated as "unexplained".

Police Scotland were called to an address in the West Port area of Selkirk at about 18:15 on Saturday.

Concerns had been raised about the man's welfare and he was found dead inside the property.

A short police statement said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.