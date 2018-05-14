First aid training ends in real rescue at Megget Reservoir
A first aid training event in the Scottish Borders ended up in a real life rescue at the weekend.
Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team were on a refresher course when they were called out on Saturday afternoon.
They had to assist someone with a broken leg who had fallen off their quad bike near the Megget Reservoir.
An air ambulance could not land nearby and - along with Moffat Mountain Rescue Team - they helped carry the casualty to the waiting helicopter.
Their first aid trainer - from Ochils Mountain Rescue Team - also ended up assisting in the operation.