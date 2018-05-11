Image copyright Wickerman festival Image caption The head is big enough for two people to stand up inside

A giant model of Jimmy Carr's head has been put up for sale.

It was created for a crisps advert in 2011 and then bought and used at the Wickerman Festival near Dundrennan as a small outside bar.

The sellers have described it as "unique" and big enough for two people to stand upright inside.

However, any prospective purchaser would have to make their own arrangements to pick it up, "perhaps by low-loader lorry".

The Wickerman Festival was staged at East Kirkcarsewell farm in Dumfries and Galloway between 2001 and 2015.

The former organisers have decided it is time for the model head left over from that time to find a new home.

Buyers have been invited to bid online for the "bit of iconic Wickerman memorabilia".