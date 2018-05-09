Image copyright Leslie Barrie Image caption Emergency services were called out to the fire near Irongray Church

A 54-year-old man has suffered serious burns in a car fire in southern Scotland.

Emergency services were called out to the incident near Irongray Church close to Dumfries at about 10:00.

The blaze was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the man, who was found at the scene, taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said that the area around the scene had been cordoned off for a time during the incident.