Man suffers serious burns in car fire near Irongray Church
- 9 May 2018
A 54-year-old man has suffered serious burns in a car fire in southern Scotland.
Emergency services were called out to the incident near Irongray Church close to Dumfries at about 10:00.
The blaze was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the man, who was found at the scene, taken to hospital by ambulance.
A police spokesman said that the area around the scene had been cordoned off for a time during the incident.