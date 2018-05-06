Image caption The gardens open to the public only one day a year

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on the A76 north of Dumfries due to an open garden event.

Lengthy queues were reported last year as visitors flocked to see the Garden of Cosmic Speculation - designed by Charles Jencks - at Portrack.

A prepaid ticket system has been introduced this year and numbers limited to 1,500 to avoid a repeat.

The site is only open to the public one day a year to help raise funds for the Maggies Centres.

The open day takes place on Sunday between 11:00 and 17:00.

Police said that it was hoped the ticket system would help reduce congestion.

A one-way system has also been put in place for the vehicles of people attending the event.

However, police advised drivers using the A76 to expect additional traffic in the Holywood area throughout the day.