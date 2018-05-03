Image copyright Dougie Johnston

Road users in southern Scotland could be forgiven for thinking the clock has been turned back more than 80 years.

A three-day tour of the region for vehicles from yesteryear has been taking place, based at the Barony Castle Hotel in Eddleston.

The cars taking part belong to the Triple-M Register which is a part of the MG Car Club, one of the largest and longest established single-make car clubs in the world.

The name derives from the MG Midget, Magna and Magnette cars built from 1929 to 1936.

The cars taking part in the tour have come from across the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia.

They have been visiting places including Kelso, Lauder and Moffat.

