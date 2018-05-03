Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is the only person to have been convicted of the 1988 bombing

A review of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi's conviction for the Lockerbie bombing is to be carried out by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.

The commission said it would examine the case to decide whether it would be appropriate to refer the matter for a fresh appeal.

Megrahi was jailed for 27 years in 2001 for the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 which killed 270 people.

He died in 2012 after being released on compassionate grounds in 2009.