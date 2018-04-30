Image caption A Peter Pan themed carnival is planned through the streets of Dumfries

A Peter Pan themed carnival is being planned to celebrate the overhaul of a mansion that helped to inspire author JM Barrie.

The event will take place in Dumfries at the beginning of December.

It is being organised to help promote the conversion of Moat Brae house into a national centre for children's literature.

It will also be combined with the annual Christmas lights switch on celebrations in the town.

The multi-million pound project to bring the Moat Brae building back into use is currently ongoing.

It is hoped it can be completed later this year.

A report to councillors said a carnival and range of street entertainment was planned to help raise its profile.

It is now being proposed that could be combined with the lights switch on and be held on 2 December.

Councillors are being told it would be a "great opportunity" to help celebrate Scotland's Year of Young People.