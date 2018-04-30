Councillors are to hear the findings of an inquiry into construction failings at a £17m leisure centre.

The repairs bill at the DG One complex in Dumfries is set to run to more than the original building cost.

It opened in 2008 but was forced to shut permanently six years later for major remedial works.

Prof John Cole will deliver his findings to Dumfries and Galloway Council looking at the leadership and management of the project.

DG One suffered from a string of problems almost immediately after it opened to the public and eventually closed for major repairs in 2014.

Analysis: Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC Scotland news website, south of Scotland reporter

The findings of the report into the long-running DG One saga are unlikely to make pleasant reading for anyone involved.

Questions have been asked about the original construction project, how it was overseen and the compensation deal agreed when major problems emerged.

The council promised when the inquiry was commissioned it would be "independent, comprehensive and unfettered".

It said it wanted to ensure that "all lessons are learned" from the troubled project.

Only then, perhaps, will it be able to draw a line under the situation and look forward to the facility finally reopening next year.

A compensation deal to cover those works - estimated at the time to cost £10m - was agreed with original contractors.

However, the emergence of previously undiscovered problems has seen those costs rise to £19.3m.

The investigation report is expected to contain recommendations which have implications for the council as well as the construction industry and other public bodies.

The local authority is to set up a working group to consider the implications of the inquiry which cost just under £250,000.

There have been calls in the past to demolish the building rather than continue with the repairs programme as costs rose.

The council administration has dismissed that option and promised the refurbished building would provide a "top-class leisure facility" for the region.