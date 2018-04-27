Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The third edition of the Ukulele Festival of Scotland is taking place in Dumfries

The third Ukulele Festival of Scotland is being staged in Dumfries.

It runs until Sunday on the Crichton Campus with a string of concerts and shows across its three days.

As well as some of the world's top performers, the event also promises to help would-be ukulele players with a number of workshops.

Organisers have described it as one of the "world's best" ukulele festivals and hope to build on the success of the first two editions.