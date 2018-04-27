Ukulele Festival of Scotland starts in Dumfries
- 27 April 2018
The third Ukulele Festival of Scotland is being staged in Dumfries.
It runs until Sunday on the Crichton Campus with a string of concerts and shows across its three days.
As well as some of the world's top performers, the event also promises to help would-be ukulele players with a number of workshops.
Organisers have described it as one of the "world's best" ukulele festivals and hope to build on the success of the first two editions.