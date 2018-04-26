Image copyright Kenny Lam

Rail campaigners in the Scottish Borders have hailed as "highly productive" their latest talks with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

They want to see the new line in the region extended to Carlisle.

Campaign for Borders Rail (CBR) chairman Simon Walton said their meeting had highlighted the route's importance for economic development.

The Scottish government said it had further enhanced their "positive working relationship".

The talks came after a draft report into improving transport in the region was published.

It recommended that the prospect of extending the Borders Railway be given further consideration.

Mr Walton said the discussions had put a number of items on the agenda including the railway's role in sustainable growth.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

"I think it's important to point out that we agreed that rail development is an integral consideration in any plans for regeneration in the Borders, and that extension to Hawick and Carlisle remains the campaign's primary goal," he said.

"The minister was briefed on our own success in bringing together cross-border and cross-party support for this new strategic link, including our recent contribution to consultations from Transport Scotland and Transport for the North.

"Mr Yousaf tasked the agency Transport Scotland with addressing issues of reliability on the existing Borders Railway, which the campaign has been monitoring.

"We agreed to follow up with Transport Scotland at the earliest opportunity."

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

The Scottish government said it recognised the importance of a "safe and efficient" transport network for the region.

"We agreed to continue engagement as the options identified in the Border Transport Corridor study progress for further analysis through the upcoming Strategic Transport Projects Review," a spokesperson said.

"The success of the Borders Railway is clear to see with recent figures showing the ongoing, positive impact it has on communities right along the line.

"The draft report details 21 recommendations, with the extension of the Borders Railway to Carlisle amongst a number of rail based options which have sufficient merit to advance to the next stage of the appraisal process."