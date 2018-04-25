A 28-year-old man has admitted causing extensive damage to a Borders bowling club.

Sam Williams pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to culpably and recklessly setting fire to the building in Walkerburn in December last year.

His lawyer said his client had been on remand for several months and applied for bail.

However, a sheriff said there was a public safety issue and remanded him in custody until 8 May for reports.