The A76 has been closed in southern Scotland due to what police have described as a "significant" gas leak.

The route was shut about one mile north of Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway at about 16:00.

A short statement said that the road was likely to remain shut for several hours as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland said further updates would follow and advised people to share the information about the busy route.

A spokesman said there was no danger to the public but the road, which leads to New Cumnock, was being shut as a precautionary measure.

He added that no buildings had been evacuated as a result of the incident.

Gas engineers are at the scene to try to trace the source of the leak and tackle it.