South Scotland

'Significant' gas leak closes A76 near Kirkconnel

  • 24 April 2018

The A76 has been closed in southern Scotland due to what police have described as a "significant" gas leak.

The route was shut about one mile north of Kirkconnel in Dumfries and Galloway at about 16:00.

A short statement said that the road was likely to remain shut for several hours as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland said further updates would follow and advised people to share the information about the busy route.

A spokesman said there was no danger to the public but the road, which leads to New Cumnock, was being shut as a precautionary measure.

He added that no buildings had been evacuated as a result of the incident.

Gas engineers are at the scene to try to trace the source of the leak and tackle it.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites