Image copyright Lloyd Smith Image caption The Borders Book Festival takes place in Melrose in June

Organisers have described the quality of the line-up for this year's Borders Book Festival as "unparalleled".

They said it was their largest ever programme with more than 110 events over four days from 14 to 17 June.

TV chefs The Hairy Bikers, crime writer Ian Rankin and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith are among those taking part in the festival in Melrose.

It will also see the announcement of the winner of the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction.

Image copyright Borders Book Festival Image caption TV chefs The Hairy Bikers will be part of the festival this year

Festival director Alistair Moffat said: "The sheer quality of the sessions, from the smallest to the largest marquees, is unparalleled as national and international names converge on Melrose this summer."

He said that all tastes should be catered for throughout the festival, which hopes to attract more than 30,000 visitors.

Image copyright Alison Lawrence Image caption Another famous name booked for the event is Prue Leith

Other names taking part include Alexander McCall Smith, Rory Bremner, Archie Macpherson, Sir Chris Bonington, Richard Dawkins, Neil Oliver, Arabella Weir, Nina Conti and Doddie Weir.

"This really is the best-ever Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival," said Mr Moffat.

The full line-up will be available via the festival's website.