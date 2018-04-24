The findings of an independent inquiry into the construction failings at a flagship leisure centre in southern Scotland are set to be revealed.

The investigation into the issues at the DG One complex in Dumfries has cost just under £250,000.

Prof John Cole, who carried out the inquiry, is set to address Dumfries and Galloway Council next week.

He was given a wide-ranging remit to look at the leadership and management of the building project.

The council-run facility - which initially cost £17m to build - was shut three-and-a-half years ago for major repairs.

A compensation deal to cover remedial works which were estimated at about £10m at the time was agreed with original contractors Keir Northern.

However, the emergence of previously undiscovered problems has seen those costs rise to £19.3m.

Prof Cole's inquiry is expected to look at why major structural issues at the site were not picked up sooner.