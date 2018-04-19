Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Prosecutors were granted an order for the forfeiture of the tiger's head

An antique dealer has been fined £1,000 after offering a tiger's head mounted on a wooden shield for sale.

Richard Wales, 49, from Melrose, also tried to sell leopard and tiger claws on selling websites.

He admitted contravening regulations designed to protect endangered species from illegal trade.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told the tiger's head, which Wales said had been removed from a rug, was found during a search of his home.

Officers obtained a search warrant for his home in September 2015 after the adverts were spotted.

The tiger's head was identified by an expert from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) as the same head seen in a Gumtree advert.

Wales also offered a leopard's claw for sale online

Other eBay adverts from the antique dealer's "theexplorersstudy" account offered tiger and leopard claws for sale.

Claws of tigers and leopards cannot be sold without a licence from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, known as an Article 10 certificate.

Prosecutors were also granted an order for the forfeiture of the tiger's head which was valued at £3,200.

Assistant procurator fiscal Laura Buchan said: "This illegal trade has a harmful effect on the conservation status of tigers and contributes to their decline in the wild.

"Richard Wales failed in his responsibilities and as a result stands convicted of a criminal offence.

"It's vitally important that those in the antiques trade fully understand the legislation as well as take seriously their obligations in respect of the trade in items from endangered species."