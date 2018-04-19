Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The draft report recommends further consideration to extending the railway line

A draft report into the prospect of extending the Borders Railway has recommended that the idea is given further consideration.

It is among a string of options the study believes should be explored to improve transport in the region.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf described the report as an "important milestone" for the area.

He said the options identified would be taken forward for more detailed appraisal by a future review.

In total 21 options have been recommended for further appraisal work in the Borders Transport Corridors study draft report.

They include:

Improving bus services to Edinburgh, Newcastle and Carlisle and to hospitals serving the Borders area

Enhanced park and ride facilities and an active travel network across the Borders council area

Dualling sections of the A1 between Dunbar and the border

Improvements to the A7 and A68

The report said that taking the Borders Railway on to Hawick or Carlisle could help meet several national travel objectives.

However, it warned that there could be technical constraints on what would be a "high cost option".

'Detailed appraisal'

It also recommends consideration be given to taking the line towards the East Coast Main Line although expense is seen as an issue with that plan too.

Mr Yousaf said the study was delivering on a commitment made by the Scottish government.

"The draft study has identified a range of options, including improved bus services, active travel, road and rail infrastructure in the region, which will be taken forward for more detailed appraisal in the second Strategic Transport Projects Review," he said.

"This national review will ensure that we deliver transport improvements for all of Scotland which are fit for the 21st Century."

The recommendations will now go out for a six-week consultation and then be considered as part of a Scotland-wide Strategic Transport Projects Review.