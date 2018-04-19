Image caption Talks are being held at the Pinneys site to discuss the future of the plant

High level talks are being held to try to save hundreds of jobs at a closure-threatened seafood plant in Annan.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell and Enterprise Minister Paul Wheelhouse are to have discussions with management at the Pinneys of Scotland site.

Parent company Young's Seafood wants to shut the facility and transfer production to Grimsby.

The firm's chief executive, Bill Showalter, is also expected to take part in the latest talks.

There has been cross-party opposition in southern Scotland to the proposals since they were announced.

I am absolutely determined to do everything possible to support them to keep the factory operating. David Mundell, Scottish Secretary AFP

Mr Mundell said: "The loss of so many jobs would be a tragedy for Annan, as well as the wider Dumfries and Galloway area.

"It is clear many hundreds of jobs are risk - not only the 450 people employed directly at the factory, but also agency workers, those in the supply chain and the wider local economy."

He said the workforce and community had made "tremendous efforts" to fight the closure.

"I am absolutely determined to do everything possible to support them to keep the factory operating," he said.

'No stone unturned'

He said he intended to set out "in no uncertain terms" how important Pinneys was to the area.

Mr Mundell will also meet Dumfries and Galloway Council to discuss how the UK government could support any moves to secure a new future for the plant.

Mr Wheelhouse has also spelled out his commitment to do everything possible to safeguard jobs on the site.

He told the Scottish Parliament this week that he would leave "no stone unturned" to try to find a solution to the current issues.

Mr Wheelhouse said that he intended to convey his concern to Mr Showalter about the situation and "reinforce the message" that the Scottish government wanted to work with the company to keep jobs on the site.

Image caption Mr Wheelhouse is set to meet staff to discuss what support they can be offered

"On Young's Seafood's willingness to engage with us, we can take it at its word," he told MSPs.

"It has said that it will work closely with us and that it had assumed in taking the original decision that some options were perhaps not available to it.

"Therefore, it is willing to reopen that discussion."

Mr Wheelhouse is also set to meet staff representatives to discuss what support can be offered to them.

The company has pledged to work closely with staff and engage in "meaningful consultation" before any final decision is made.

It stressed developments at the site were no reflection on the "committed and skilled teams" at the plant.