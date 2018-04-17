Image caption David Philips was jailed for seven years at the High Court in Edinburgh

A lorry driver who subjected young boys to sexual abuse has been jailed for seven years.

David Philips, 57, committed the offences between 1974 and 1981 when he was living in Stranraer.

A judge told him that he had admitted being guilty of "very serious sexual offences against four young boys".

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Philips, formerly of Ramsey in the Isle of Man, that he would have jailed him for eight years but for his guilty pleas.

"It is clear your victims did not forget what happened to them," the judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh.

"Indeed they all believe your offending has had lasting effects on them."

Sex register

Lord Boyd said that in some cases the abuse had profoundly affected the lives of the victims.

He told Philips that he would be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Philips had earlier admitted sex crimes against the boys aged between five and 12. He admitted four offences of indecency against the children.

The abuse happened at a number of locations in Stranraer, including on a boat moored in the town's harbour.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy said that a background report prepared on Philips assessed his risk of re-offending as "relatively low".

'Normal life'

She said: "Upon his leaving Stranraer decades ago he has attempted, with some success, to put behind him not only the abuse he suffered when he resided there but also the abuse he perpetrated when he resided there.

"He has spent the best part of 40 years since these offences were committed trying to put them behind him."

The defence counsel said that over the last few decades Philips had led "a normal working life".

She said that Philips' guilty pleas had prevented witnesses having to give evidence at a trial.