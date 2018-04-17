Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption NHS Borders staff have been unable to send or receive emails since the weekend

NHS Borders has moved to reassure the public it has not been the victim of a cyber attack after suffering email problems since the weekend.

The health board said a hardware failure meant staff could not send or receive emails.

It said work to restore the server affected was likely to take until at least Wednesday.

It stressed that there was no risk to personal data or patient information due to the problem.

A statement added that all clinics and patient services were operating as normal and its appointment system was unaffected.