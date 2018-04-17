Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Work has started on industrial units at Galalaw Business Park

An update is being given on the progress of a £3.6m project to revive the economy of a Borders town.

The funding for the Hawick Action Plan was announced by the Scottish government in September 2016.

It was intended to help develop business in the area after a series of setbacks including the loss of more than 100 knitwear jobs.

Scottish Borders Council will hear work has started on four industrial units at the town's Galalaw Business Park.

Contractors have been on site since December last year, with the project expected to be completed next month.

It is hoped the new units will create the equivalent of up to 10 full-time jobs.

'Declutter exercise'

Meanwhile, a project to partly-demolish and refurbish the former Armstrong's department store building in Hawick town centre is at the building design stage with a planning application expected to be submitted in the next month or two.

When complete the development will provide up to 17 business incubator units and the equivalent of 25 full-time jobs.

Other initiatives include a possible "film town" project and improved tourism and marketing, including better signage and a "declutter exercise" for old tourism and other signs.

The progress report is one of a string of economic development studies to go before councillors.

They will also hear the latest on the South of Scotland Economic Partnership, town centre regeneration work, Selkirk's business improvement district and the Borderlands growth deal.