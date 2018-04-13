Image copyright Police Scotland

The A76 through southern Scotland is set to be closed for a second time to allow for the recovery of an overturned lorry.

The route was shut at about 08:00 at Mennock, near Sanquhar, following the accident.

Emergency services were sent to the scene but the road has since reopened. However, police said it would have to be closed again.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.