Image copyright Google Image caption The events kick off on Monday at the Auld Cross Keys Inn in Denholm

Businesses, groups and individuals are being urged to help shape the future economic development of the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish government is seeking views on a new enterprise agency due to be up and running by 2020.

A series of consultation events across the area gets under way on Monday.

They will be hosted by Prof Russel Griggs who chairs the South of Scotland Economic Partnership which is paving the way for the new agency.

He said it was important for as many people as possible to take part.

"One of the things we need to do now as a region is to speak with one voice," he said.

"We all need to come out of wherever we are and come along to these events or indeed respond to the consultation.

"Because we have the opportunity to create this as we want it - not as somebody else forces it on us."

The full series of meetings is:

16 April - Auld Cross Keys Inn, Denholm (19:00)

17 April - Heart of Hawick (08:30)

17 April - CatStrand, New Galloway (19:00)

18 April - Ryan Centre, Stranraer (08:30)

18 April - Station Hotel, Dumfries (19:00)

19 April - Kings Arms, Castle Douglas (08:30)

24 April - Station Hotel, Dumfries (08:30)

26 April - Eyemouth Hippodrome (19:00)

27 April - Eyemouth Hippodrome (08:30)

30 April - Moffat Town Hall (19:00)

1 May - A' the Airts, Sanquhar (19:00)

2 May - Newlands Activity Centre, West Linton (19:00)

9 May - Eastgate Theatre and Arts Centre, Peebles (19:00)

10 May - Eastgate Theatre and Arts Centre, Peebles (08:30)

10 May - Kingsknowes Hotel, Galashiels (19:00)

11 May - Kingsknowes Hotel, Galashiels (08:30)

14 May - Ryan Centre, Stranraer (19:00)

15 May - Somerton House Hotel, Lockerbie (19:00)

16 May - Creebridge House Hotel, Newton Stewart (19:00)

21 May - Mill on the Fleet, Gatehouse of Fleet (19:00)

22 May - Village Hall, Newcastleton (19:00)

23 May - Abbey Row Centre, Kelso (19:30)

25 May - Buccleuch Centre, Langholm (08:30)

30 May - Gordon Memorial Hall, Castle Douglas (19:00)

31 May - Mansfield House Hotel, Hawick (19:00)

4 June - Memorial Hall, Innerleithen (19:00)

5 June - Lesser Victoria Hall, Annan (19:00)

7 June - Tweed Room, Ettrick Riverside, Selkirk (19:00)

Anyone unable to attend can also complete an online consultation.