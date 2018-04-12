Image copyright Gareth Easton Image caption A lengthy restoration project has been carried out on the Great Polish Map of Scotland

A giant three-dimensional concrete map of Scotland has been restored to its former glory.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop will officially unveil the Great Polish Map at Eddleston in the Borders.

It was built in the 1970s in recognition of Scottish hospitality to Polish soldiers during World War Two.

A three-dimensional model of the map - developed by Historic Environment Scotland - is also being launched at the same time.

It is the culmination of a lengthy effort to clean up and repair the structure in the grounds of the Barony Castle Hotel.

A group of volunteers constituted Mapa Scotland, a charitable trust, several years ago in order to take the plans forward.

The idea for the original project is thought to have originated with Jan Tomasik, proprietor of the hotel from 1969 to 1977.

He settled in Scotland after the war and developed his concept for the map with input from his former commander, Gen Stanislaw Maczek, who also lived in the country.

The map sits in an oval pool about 160ft (50m) wide and 5ft (1.5m) deep with water recreating rivers, lochs and seas.