Image copyright Heather M Nisbet Image caption Kirkcudbright provides the inspiration for painter Heather M Nisbet

A new exhibition ahead of a major open studios weekend in southern Scotland is focused on artists' favourite places.

They range from the harbour at Kirkcudbright to an abandoned cottage on Lewis.

Image copyright Angela Lawrence Image caption A glorious day at Rockcliffe has been put on canvas by Angela Lawrence

In total more than 30 artists and makers are part of the Place exhibition at the Ottersburn Gallery in Dumfries.

It comes ahead of the annual Spring Fling weekend in Dumfries and Galloway at the end of May.

Image copyright Helen Acklam Image caption A scene from the Isle of Lewis captured the imagination of Helen Acklam

Among those taking part is Kirkcudbright painter Heather M Nisbet.

"For me Kirkcudbright is 'the place'," she explained.

"My studio is there and much of my current work is inspired by its buildings, its boats and the local landscape.

"I went to school in Kirkcudbright but lived in Glasgow for many years and have only recently returned. I can't get enough of it."

Image copyright Kevan McGinty Image caption Kevan McGinty said the Inverpollaidh region of the North West Highlands had had a dramatic effect on his imagination

Joanna Macaulay, events and exhibitions manager for Upland which runs Spring Fling, said: "The exhibition celebrates the role this region and others play in the creative lives of our artists and gives a snapshot of all that makes Dumfries and Galloway so special.

"It's a great foretaste to the open studios weekend when visitors will get the chance to meet artists and makers throughout one of the most beautiful and inspiring parts of Scotland."

Image copyright Liz Gilbey Image caption Liz Gilbey, of Gatehouse of Fleet, said her work January at Ornockenoch was made on the hills behind her home

Sean McKay, who runs the Ottersburn Gallery, said it was delighted to be part of Spring Fling for the first time.

"Opening Ottersburn Gallery and Picture Framing has underlined our own sense of place here in our home town," he said.

"Its location in the heart of Dumfries, tucked beside the Nith, is the perfect spot for working artists who call Dumfries and Galloway their home."

The exhibition runs from 17 April to 7 May.

Image copyright Minette Bell Macdonald Image caption Minette Bell Macdonald from Lockerbie captured a Solway Storm for the exhibition

All images are copyrighted.