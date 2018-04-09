Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A72 in Peebles on Sunday evening

A five-year-old boy has been badly hurt in a road accident in the Scottish Borders.

It happened at about 19:45 on Sunday on the A72 near to the Peebles Hydro Hotel.

The boy was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia travelling east close to the west entrance to the hotel.

He has been taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh with what have been described as "serious injuries".

The road was shut for about three hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about it to contact them.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "As a result of this collision the young boy sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries is asked to get in touch."