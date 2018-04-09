Image copyright Google

Thieves have made off with a haul of cigarettes from a Co-op store in southern Scotland.

The break-in took place at the Holm Street site in Moffat at about 22:50 on Friday.

Police said two men forced entry to the shop with their faces covered before making off in an "unknown vehicle".

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen the men or seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the break-in.