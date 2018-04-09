Image caption The incident happened near the Theatre Royal in Dumfries on Saturday night

A theatre-goer has been targeted by a would-be robber in Dumfries.

The 61-year-old was walking along Queen Street at about 21:50 on Saturday when the incident occurred.

The man was returning to his car having left the Theatre Royal when he was grabbed and an attempt was made to rob him.

Police said the victim had been left unhurt but "distressed" by the incident. They are checking CCTV in the area to try to identify the attacker.

The suspect has been described as in his late-20s, about 6ft tall and of thin build with dark hair.

He was wearing dark jeans or tracksuit bottoms and a dark top.

Det Con Grant Drennan said: "Queen Street is a residential street and it's possible someone may have seen the suspect or heard something which may have caused them to look out of their window and see the suspect.

"Officers are checking CCTV in the area to identify the person responsible."