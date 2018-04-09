Further talks are being held to drive forward an action plan in response to the proposed closure of the Pinneys of Scotland factory in Annan.

Parent company Young's Seafood announced the move last week which would see the loss of 450 jobs.

A strategy to deal with the situation was drawn up at a meeting in Dumfries on Friday.

It has emerged that three separate parties have expressed an interest in the plant should the closure go ahead.

A summit hosted by Dumfries and Galloway Council and involving MSPs and Enterprise Minister Paul Wheelhouse put the strategy together late last week.

Potential buyers for the site have emerged but the immediate focus has been on persuading Young's to retain natural salmon production in Annan rather than moving it to Grimsby.

Supporting the workforce, attracting investment to the site and mitigating the impact on the wider community are also part of the action plan.