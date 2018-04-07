Image copyright Google

Several people have been rushed to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Dumfries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the town's A701 near to Martinton Place after reports of the four-car collision at about 16:00.

The road remains closed while they deal with the incident.

A number of people involved have been taken to hospital for treatment though it is not known how serious their injuries are.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "About 16:00 on 7 April a report was received saying four cars had been involved in a road traffic collision on Martinton Place, Dumfries.

"Emergency services attended and are dealing with the ongoing incident.

"There were reports of persons having been injured and they have been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary. Their condition at this time is unknown."