Angry reaction to Pinneys closure plans

Image caption Young's announced proposals to close Pinneys in Annan on Tuesday

Plans to close a major seafood factory in the south of Scotland have been widely condemned.

Young's Seafood announced on Tuesday that it would consult on proposals to shut the Pinney's plant in Annan, putting 450 jobs at risk.

The decision has been met with anger in the region, where the factory is one of the largest private employers.

And it has led for calls for the UK and Scottish governments to intervene and invest in the area.

An online petition demanding the factory is saved has gathered more than 1,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Young's told workers that it planed to move its operations to its Grimsby plant and close the Annan site by the end of the year.

It said production at Pinneys was "no longer financially sustainable" and it would begin a consultation with staff "as soon as practicable".

Local MSP Colin Smyth described the move as a "ruthless business decision" and said it was another devastating blow to the already fragile Annan economy.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "I don't think we can underestimate how utterly devastating this news is for the local community.

"This is a town with a population of just over 8,500, so to lose 450 jobs in one go is absolutely tragic for the area - an area that frankly is still reeling from the decommissioning of Chapelcross nuclear power station.

"This is a massive blow for the community and frankly these companies don't take that into account when they make those decisions."

The Labour MSP called on ministers in Holyrood and Westminster to set up a dedicated jobs taskforce to help mitigate against the impact of the job losses.

"We're urging both the UK and Scottish governments to intervene directly to make available significant extra investment for the area to support existing businesses to grow and attract others to move into the area.

"One option we're asking both governments to consider is the establishment of a jobs taskforce for the area, bringing together the council, both governments as well as other agencies to consider ways in which you can mitigate against this devastating job loss."

What is the reaction of the Pinney's employees?

Image caption Lee Clark, Andy Lupton and Graham Gilmour were told of plans to close the factor on Tuesday

Lee Clark has worked at Pinneys for six years. He said there was "confusion and upset" in the factory after the shock news was announced on Tuesday.

"The way things are slowing down, we thought something was up behind the scenes but nobody was getting told nothing," he said.

"Actually getting told the news today was shocking, to be honest."

But long term employee Andy Lupton said he was not shocked by the news

"It's such a thriving business for the community, to lose 450 jobs is quite devastating," he said.

"But it's not unexpected because it's mismanagement of the company. I've been here 18 years and I've never known morale so low. So it was no surprise to me when I heard the news this morning."

He said he was not hopeful that jobs could be saved. "As far as I'm concerned, it's done and dusted," he said. "It's been on the cards for a while. It's no big shock."

Graham Gilmour, from Dumfries, has worked at Pinneys for three years. He said there was a low mood in the factory following the announcement.

"It's really going to hit Annan. There's a lot of angry workers. It's a sad day."

Meanwhile, local SNP MSP Joan McAlpine has written to the chief executive of Young's with a list of 10 questions about the planned closure.

She said: "I am shocked and angered by the complete lack of loyalty shown by Young's Seafood to the local area, particularly given the fact that many of the local workforce have been employed on site for decades.

"This will be an incredibly difficult time for the many people who will be coming to terms with the news. I stand ready to help in any way I can, and I urge people affected to get in touch with me."

Paul Wheelhouse, Scotland's business minister, said he wanted to speak to Young's management about their decision over the Annan site.

He said: "I am very disappointed to hear of the worrying news emerging from Young's Seafood regarding their site at Annan. This will be a very difficult time for the affected employees, their families and the local area.

"I will look to engage with management at Young's to better understand the background to this unwelcome decision, which has come without any warning, and to see if any action can be taken to prevent job losses, given the potential severity of the impact of a closure on this scale on a rural area, such as Annandale."

Image caption About 450 jobs could be lost with the closure of the site in Annan

He added that the PACE team would offer its support to affected staff.

"By providing skills development and employability support, PACE aims to help those affected by redundancy to get back into work as quickly as possible.

"PACE has a strong track record in doing that, and I hope the affected staff can take at least some reassurance from this."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who is also the local MP, said the UK government was ready to do "all it can" to help those affected by the closure .

He said: "The news that Pinneys in Annan is to close its doors is a tragedy.

"Pinneys have been an important part of the Dumfries and Galloway community for many years, and their closure will be a great loss in an area with few large employers. My thoughts are with the company's workers, and their families, at this uncertain time."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Young's chief executive Bill Showalter said the plans to close Pinneys did not reflect on the "committed and skilled teams" at their Annan plant.

He said that if the proposals went ahead, the firm would work hard to "maintain the employment of all our colleagues throughout this transition".