A mission to tackle grimy road signs in the Borders has been launched by a community-spirited local man.

Window cleaner Jamie Simpson embarked on the clean-up after spotting a series of dirty signs while out on his rounds.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams programme that the condition of some was "horrendous".

Scottish Borders Council said sign cleaning was dependent on resources and other priority road works.

Mr Simpson, 26, has used his Facebook page to document his campaign to clean up the Borders.

In less than a month, he has tackled grime in Earlston, Greenlaw, Melrose, Darnick, Tweedbank and St Boswells.

He said he wanted to give something back to the community in which he works.

"It's something that gets on my nerves when I drive past and I see them and it has done for some time," he added.

"I thought if no-one else is going to do them, I'm going to do them for my own peace of mind."

His cleaning kit includes a water-fed pole and a bottle of washing up liquid.

And although there is not much graffiti for him to scrub, there is the occasional sticker and a lot of green grime to remove from the boards.

His first job was to clean up the signs that welcome people to the towns.

He said: "I started on the entrance signs to the town because that is the first thing people see when they come in. It doesn't look great, does it?

"I started doing that and if there's any particularly dirty one in and around town then I will give them a clean as well."

He said he has had an "unbelievable" response to his actions from customers and on social media.

But he has yet to hear from the local council. "I'm saving them some time and money, if I do it," he said.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesman said: "Cleaning of non-trunk road signs is a service provided by the council but is dependent on resources and other priority works that need to be carried out on the road network."