Arrest over 'offensive napkin comments'
- 30 March 2018
Police have said a 22-year-old man has been arrested as part of a hate crime investigation in Dumfries.
The inquiry began after racially-offensive comments were found scrawled on a napkin in a local Chinese restaurant.
The discovery was made by a member of staff at the Hong Kong Star in the Friars Vennel.
A report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.