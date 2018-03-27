Singer Will Young could face being banned from the road after admitting a careless driving charge in the Borders.

A man was forced to jump to safety to avoid being struck by a car being driven by the 39-year-old.

Mr Young admitted entering a lay-by in error having misread the road layout, at excessive speed for the conditions and colliding with a parked vehicle.

The accident happened on the A68 in January. Sentence was deferred until next month.

Charged under his full name of William Robert Young, the London-based singer pleaded guilty by letter at Selkirk Sheriff Court to the offence at a northbound lay-by close to Sorrowlessfield Farm, Earlston.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said there were live points on his licence with a prospect of disqualification and sentence was deferred until April for a personal appearance.