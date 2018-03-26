Image copyright Forestry Commission Scotland Image caption Miles of new trails will be built as part of the major investment

Multi-million pound tourism expansion plans in a Borders forest have been given the green light.

Scottish Borders Council's planning committee unanimously approved the project at Glentress near Peebles.

It will see more than 50 "eco-cabins" and 10 miles (16km) of new trails constructed on the site.

Planning officers had recommended approval for the project as it would bring "significant economic benefit" to the area.

The forest is already estimated to attract about 300,000 visitors a year to the region.

The new development - a partnership between Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays - hopes to encourage people to stay in the area for longer.

SBC approved the project with a lengthy list of conditions attached.

Image copyright Forestry Commission Scotland Image caption More than 50 cabins will be constructed to try to encourage visitors to stay for longer

Developers have said the investment has the potential to bring an extra £1m-a-year into the local economy and create up to 60 jobs.

The new trail network should be completed in a year's time, with the eco-cabins ready a year after.

Sallie Bailey, forest district manager for Forest Enterprise Scotland, said: "This is fantastic news for both the Tweed Valley and the Scottish Borders as a whole.

"In the next two years we will see a real step change in what we can offer visitors to the area in terms of forest tourism.

"The project is a prime example of the private and public sector working together to bring a substantial investment to the region.

"Now the hard work begins to turn all the plans into reality, something we are very pleased to be doing for the area."

'Vibrant economy'

Bruce McKendrick, chief executive officer of Forest Holidays, said it was delighted the contribution the project could make to tourism had been recognised.

"We now look forward to realising the many benefits that our cabin location will offer visitors to Glentress, the forest environment and local community," he said.

"I am sure that our guests will delight in exploring this region and we are proud to contribute to the rural economy in Scotland, by supporting local businesses and helping to create a vibrant year-round tourist economy.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners in Forest Enterprise Scotland, with a shared enthusiasm to make the Glentress masterplan a reality."