South Scotland

Borders health centre IT problems addressed

  • 26 March 2018
Earlston medical centre Image copyright Google
Image caption NHS Borders said all its GP surgeries and medical centres had been affected

NHS Borders has resolved an IT issue affecting all its GP surgeries and health centres and their ability to access patient records.

The problem was discovered on Monday morning but resolved by early afternoon.

The health board added said all sites had tried to minimise the impact on patients.

Anyone with an appointment was being advised to contact their surgery to check if it had been affected.

Related Topics